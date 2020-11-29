Cyber Monday electric toothbrushes up to 50% off: Oral-B and Philips from $25

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush bundle for $89.94 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $135 or so and currently on sale for $120+ at both Target and Walmart, today’s offer is up to $45 in savings and the lowest we can find. Along with the brush itself, this bundle includes a pair of brush heads (three in total), and a “premium” travel case. Features include the usual smart timers, five brushing modes, 14-day battery life, and performance tracking via the Oral-B app. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More electric toothbrush deals below from $25.

Amazon is also offering the Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $24.95 with free Prime shipping when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $50, this is up to 50% in savings and a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While you won’t get the extra brush heads here, it does include all of the most important features like the smart timers, pressure sensor and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of personal care, you’ll also want to check out this ongoing holiday offer on the sought-after Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro and then dive into the rest of our Cyber Monday offers right here.

More on the Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush:

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

Programmable 360 SmartRing with LED lights to customize your brushing experience

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean

In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth

