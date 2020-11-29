Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. $70) + more up to 36% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsCyber Monday 2020Oster
36% off $45+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 36% off Oster kitchen appliances. One standout here is the Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently on sale for $50 at Best Buy and Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, slightly below our early Black Friday offer, and the lowest we can find. Perfect timing for upcoming holiday baking projects, this model separates itself from your average hand mixer with the ability to slightly heat up ingredients for an easier mix. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 270-watt machine with seven speed settings, and one-touch beater ejection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More Cyber Monday Oster kitchen deals below. 

Cyber Monday Oster kitchen deals:

Most of the best Black Friday kitchenware deals have either continued over into Cyber Monday sales or are even lower now. Just be sure to browse through all of the Instant Pot deals, these Anova sous vide cooker offers and the simplehuman holiday sale while you’re at it. 

Don’t forget to browse through our Cyber Monday 2020 deal hub for all of the latest offers across every product category.

More on the Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer:

  • This hand mixer softens with heat while mixing, allowing you to bake at a moment’s notice, with fluffier results than mixing with non-room temperature ingredients
  • Softens butter 12x faster by using innovative HeatSoft technology to bring cold butter to room temperature quickly Compared to leaving butter out on the counter for 30 minutes
  • This 270-watt mixer offers 7 speeds for versatility, and even gives you an extra burst of power when you need it with a one touch boost at the touch of a button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cyber Monday 2020 Oster

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monda...
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamon...
Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscript...
APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices pro...
Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges...
Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game r...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon Cyber Monday detailed with a weekend full of deals

Learn More
$50+ off

Early Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals now live from $49: Duo Plus, Aura, Duo Air Fry, more

From $49 Learn More
40% off

Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser falls to $40 (Reg. $70) + more up to 40% off

From $40 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, Embark Dog, and more

From $39 Learn More
Shop now

Google Cyber Monday deals: Nest Mini $19, Nest Hub $50, more from $17

$17+ Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

From $96 Learn More
Up to 90% off

Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

$1+ Learn More