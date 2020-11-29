Cyber Monday Pelonis heater sale kicks cold room temps to the curb from $45 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a few Pelonis space heaters up to 33% off. Our favorite from the pack happens to be the Pelonis 1500-watt Tower Space Heater (PHTA8AWB) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek-looking 33-inch tower heater is powered by a ceramic heating element and cranks out up to 1,500-watts of power. It warms up within seconds, helping make your desired space cozy within a matter of minutes. A digital thermostat paves the way for seamless temperature configuration, making it a cinch to set and forget. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more heater deals priced from $45.

More Pelonis Heaters on sale:

If you’re simply looking for a way to warm up your desk area or other small space, consider Amazon’s 500W Mini Heater for $21. This compact unit features an affordable price tag that’s paired with a compact design easily moved from one place to another. It spans roughly 6-inches in height and width.

Pelonis Tower Space Heater features:

  • This 33-inch tower heater is equipped with a ceramic heating element, 1500W maximum power AND 70 Degree Oscillation. Quickly heats-up to 70°F in seconds with reliable ceramic heating technology, offering a comfortable and consistent temperature.
  • This Tower heater features a digital control programmable thermostat to set the temperature from XF to XF with maximized efficiency and warmth. Equipped with 3 heating modes (High, Low and ECO mode) to achieve customized temperature settings. ECO setting automatically helps energy-saving based on your ambient temperature.
  • Touch Control, LCD Display Screen, Remote Control, 24 hour timer and programmable thermostat for easy operation.

