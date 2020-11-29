Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $150 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, TINECO (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its vacuums on sale from $150 shipped. Our favorite is the A11 Hero Cordless Handheld Vacuum at $179.99 shipped. Down 32% from its normal rate, today’s deal saves you $86 and is the best available. You’ll find that this is the perfect vacuum for cleaning up holiday messes. Since it’s battery powered, there’s no cord to lug around or plug in. It can run for up to 40-minutes on a single charge, and if you clean up messes as they happen, that’s more than enough as long as you plug it back in between vacuuming. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Looking for a vacuum that cleans up automatically? Well, Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 is on sale for $230 today only. That’s a 34% discount and you’ll enjoy smartphone control here, as it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network. Plus, it supports Alexa voice control, so when a mess happens, you can easily have it start cleaning without ever touching a button.

After you finish picking up the house, ensure it’s nice, warm, and inviting. Today’s deal on space heaters starts at just $45, saving you upward of 33%. Whether you plan to have the fireplace lit or not, having a secondary space heater ensures you’re always able to keep the house nice and warm.

Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum features:

High performance cordless vacuum for whole home use featuring a 450W motor and up to 120W of suction power for deep, thorough cleaning on any floor surface.

Single 2500mAH Lithium Battery provides up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, great for whole-home cleaning.

Easily converts to a handheld vacuum with versatile attachments to reach corners, stairs and crevices.

