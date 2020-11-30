Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, Brita, Le Creuset, more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Brita, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. This is a great opportunity to refresh your kitchenware or to score some gifts for the home chef on your list. With deals starting from $8, you’ll find everything from KitchenAid can openers to pricey Le Creuset cookware that just got a whole lot more affordable. Hit the jump to take a look at our top picks from the Amazon Cyber Monday kitchenware sale.

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchenware sale:

After seeing some big-time SodaStream offers this morning, the Cyber Monday kitchenware deals are coming hard and fast now. Head over to our home goods and Cyber Monday deal hub for even more.

More on the KitchenAid Classic Can Opener:

Stainless Steel Blade: The KitchenAid can opener is made from strong 420 J2 stainless steel that will easily puncture and open all types of cans

Integrated Bottle Opener: An integrated bottle opener is built into the head of the can opener

Easy to Turn Knob: The can opener’s large, easy-to-turn knob makes opening cans an easy task

Ergonomic Handles for Comfort: This can opener is durable and comes with ergonomic handles to provide a sure grip. It has glossy ABS handles, ABS satin chrome plated bolsters and endcaps, as well as an ABS satin chrome plated badge

