Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale from $3: Playskool, Rock Elmo, Disney Frozen, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a massive selection of toys including Playskool, Sesame Street, Disney Princess, and more. As usual, all of the items in these sales ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carry solid ratings. With deals starting from under $3, it’s a great time to get some toy shopping done at a major discount. Ranging from Mr. Potato Head kits to Glo Worms, Disney Frozen dolls, and even Sesame Street Rock and Rhyme Elmo dolls, there’s little bit of something for every toddler on tap today. Head below for our top picks from the Amazon Cyber Monday toy sales. 

Amazon Cyber Monday toy sales:

The toys deals and gifts for the youngsters don’t stop there though. Play-Doh sets are 30% off today alongside a wealth of NERF deals starting from just $7. You’ll also find plenty of Hasbro board game deals, some of the best console game offers of the year, and loads of LEGO kits seeing huge price drops today. 

More on Mr. Potato Head Disney Pixar:

  • Inspired by Disney/Pixar toy story 4 character: This Mr. Potato Head as Woody toy is inspired by the beloved character from the Disney/Pixar toy story 4 movie
  • 11 pieces sized right for little hands: kids ages 2 and up can mix and mash the accessories to style Mr. Potato Head like Woody from Toy Story or create their own wacky looks
  • Endless creative possibilities: kids will love creating Disney/Pixar’s Woody and other wacky characters. When mixing and mashing the parts and pieces, There is no wrong way to play

