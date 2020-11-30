Gaming + creator desktops, laptops, monitors, more from $100 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 15% off gaming desktops and monitors. Our favorite from this sale is the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB at $1,223.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $1,430 and today’s deal saves you over $200. You’ll find Intel’s latest i7-10700KF included here, delivering 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power. To go along with that, Dell also picked the RTX 2060 Super graphics card for solid 1080p/1440p gaming performance. Whether you’re searching for a new gaming rig or just something to handle content creation, this is a great choice. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

We also spotted a few MSI and ASUS laptops on sale, including the ZenBook Pro, Creator 15, and Concept D Ezel priced from $1,250. Our top pick here is the MSI Creator 15 with 2.3GHz i7/32GB/1TB at $1,799.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $2,199 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rocking a RTX 2070 Super graphics card and 32GB of RAM, this laptop is built to handle anything you throw at it. Geared toward creators with a 100% Adobe sRGB display, it also does double duty as a killer gaming rig. Rated 5/5 stars from early owners.

Continuing with the discounts, Amazon has a few HP laptops, monitors, and desktops from $100 this Cyber Monday. For our favorite deal here, the 23.8-inch 1080p HDMI Monitor at $99.99 shipped has to take first place. Down from $125, this is a 20% discount and is the best available. Whether you’re looking to go multi-monitor or just replace an aging display, this is a great choice. It has a full HD resolution of 1920×1080 and offers both HDMI and VGA ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

After you finish shopping for your new computer, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday hub for the best discounts as they happen throughout today. Plus, you should also give the B&H monitor sale a look, as well as Amazon’s PC component discount extravaganza from just $10.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop features:

  • Conveniently compact: The surprisingly compact design takes up minimal space, making it easier to adjust your full gaming setup or transport your PC to LAN parties.
  • Unforgettable design: A distinctive, gamer-inspired design with blue bezel LED lighting and optional clear window side panel gives the G5 gaming desktop a dynamic look and feel that stands out among the crowd
  • Upgrades made easy: By loosening the two thumbscrews on the back of the system, you can easily remove the side panel to access the internals of the system and upgrade your CPU, GPU, memory and hard drives.

