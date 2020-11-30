Amazon’s in-house brand kids clothing from just $7: Holiday pajamas, basics, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 30% off Kids’ and Baby Clothing from its in-house brands. This sale includes Carter’s Simple Joys, Amazon Essentials, and many more. Our top pick from this sale is the Carter’s Baby 2-Pack Holiday Fleece Footed Sleep and Play for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are unisex, which means anyone can wear them and they’re very festive for the holiday season. This style is also zippered for easy access to your child and the fleece material will provide warmth during the winter months. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,200 positive reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more Christmas gift ideas? Amazon is also offering up to 30% off a massive selection of toys including Playskool, Sesame Street, Disney Princess, and more. Plus, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from top brands.

Carter’s Fleece Footed Pajamas feature:

  • For safety, sleepwear should be either flame resistant or snug-fitting. Our polyester/fleece sleepwear is flame resistant and free of chemical treatments
  • Set of two gripper-foot pajamas featuring Christmas patterns and Santa applique
  • Ankle-to-chin zipper with snap-over tab
  • Trusted Carter’s quality, everyday low prices, and hassle-free tag less packaging

