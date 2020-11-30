Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more plunge as low as $30 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Classic Brands Mattresses and Ashley Furniture. Our favorite discount happens to be on the Ashley Furniture Dellbeck 8-Person Dining Room Table at $341.66 shipped. That’s $138 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $110. If you’ve been wanting to refresh or expand the size of your dining room table, now’s a great time to finally do it. This Ashley Furniture offering seats six by default, but includes two extension leaves that allow you to comfortably fit eight people around it. The table measures 32.1- by 68- by 30.1-inches without leaves and spans up to 92-inches deep once both leaves have been attached. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from these sales.

More notable deals:

With more furniture on the way, it may be time to give your floors some attention. Thankfully more Cyber Monday Deals have you covered with Shark and Bissell Gold Boxes from $98. Our favorite from that roundup is hands-down the the Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Expert. This tool makes it a cinch to cleanse hardwood floors and the like with a built-in battery that kicks cords to the curb. Swing by the full list to take advantage of discounts up to 39% off.

Ashley Dellbeck 8-Person Dining Room Table features:

Feast your eyes on this stunning dining table. Its inlaid veneer tabletop supported by a four-post trestle base is a look worth lingering over

Made of wood, veneer and engineered wood with a rich dark brown finish and diamond matched veneer inlay tabletop

When unexpected guests drop by, two extension leaves make entertaining a breeze

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!