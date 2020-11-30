CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new all-time low at $90 (Save 22%)

Today only, Woot offers the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 MAX Starter Kit for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 fee applies. Usually fetching $115 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks one of the first notable price cuts, and is a new all-time low. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle includes everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, a case, and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when going with the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Basic Starter Kit for $63 at Amazon instead. This package delivers a similar way to get started with a Raspberry Pi, just with a less capable model that packs half as much RAM as the featured offering. You’re also getting less gear added in, but all of the essentials like a power supply and case are included here. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating, as well.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to tinkering with the micro computer, the new Raspberry Pi 400 is worth a look. Combining the popular PC with a keyboard, this device is a great option for getting your kids interested in coding concepts and the like, or just experimenting yourself with everything Raspberry Pi has to offer. Learn all about it in our launch coverage.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 MAX kit features:

An exclusive kit from CanaKit that includes the latest generation model of the Raspberry Pi family: The Raspberry Pi 4 4GB and everything you need to get up and running within minutes in the exciting world of Raspberry Pi! The Raspberry Pi 4 features a 64-bit quad core processor running @ 1.5 Ghz. The CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter MAX Kit includes a high-gloss white Raspberry Pi case, a Samsung 64 GB EVO+ Class 10 MicroSD pre-loaded with NOOBS and dual Micro HDMI cables. Just Plug & Play!

