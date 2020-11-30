Coleman camping gear starts at $5 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

-
Up to 40% From $5

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman outdoor camping gear. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $5 on a wide selection of accessories for your next day in the wilderness. Our top pick is the portable butane stove with carrying case for $23.93. That’s down from the usual $35 going rate and the best price in months. This portable stove offers a go-anywhere cook top that can handle a 10-inch pan and pushes up to 7,650 totals BTUs of cooking power. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

There’s plenty of additional price drops on home goods on-going for Cyber Monday. That includes Amazon Gold Boxes today on Roborock smart vacuums and BLACK+DECKER tools all at best of the year pricing. Browse through all of today’s deals right here.

Coleman Portable Butane Stove features:

  • Instastart ignition for matchless lighting; 7,650 total BTUs of cooking power
  • Fits up to a 10 inch pan
  • Lasts up to 1.25 hours on high on one 8.8 ounces butane gas cylinder (sold separately)
  • Adjustable burner gives precise temperature control, and large base offers stability for easy stirring

