Coleman camping gear starts at $5 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman outdoor camping gear. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $5 on a wide selection of accessories for your next day in the wilderness. Our top pick is the portable butane stove with carrying case for $23.93. That’s down from the usual $35 going rate and the best price in months. This portable stove offers a go-anywhere cook top that can handle a 10-inch pan and pushes up to 7,650 totals BTUs of cooking power. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

