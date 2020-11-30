Coleman camping gear starts at $5 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Coleman outdoor camping gear. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $5 on a wide selection of accessories for your next day in the wilderness. Our top pick is the portable butane stove with carrying case for $23.93. That’s down from the usual $35 going rate and the best price in months. This portable stove offers a go-anywhere cook top that can handle a 10-inch pan and pushes up to 7,650 totals BTUs of cooking power. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler: $24 (Reg. $35)
- Trailhead II Cot: $31 (Reg. $40)
- Gas Camping Stove: $25 (Reg. $35)
- Steel-Belted Cooler: $119 (Reg. $150)
- Montana Tent: $100 (Reg. $150)
- …and more!
Coleman Portable Butane Stove features:
- Instastart ignition for matchless lighting; 7,650 total BTUs of cooking power
- Fits up to a 10 inch pan
- Lasts up to 1.25 hours on high on one 8.8 ounces butane gas cylinder (sold separately)
- Adjustable burner gives precise temperature control, and large base offers stability for easy stirring
