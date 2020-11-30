ComiXology is rolling out its Cyber Monday price cuts today headlined by an up to 67% off Marvel Vision and Scarlet Witch sale from $1. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a variety of graphic novels and single issue reads, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. With the highly-anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision on the horizon, now’s your chance to dive into all of the lore ahead of time. Head below the fold for all of our highlights, as well as all of the other Cyber Monday discounts at ComiXology.

Headlining today’s sale is Vision and the Scarlet Witch: A Year In The Life at $7.99. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new 2020 low. This 348-page graphic novel stars the iconic superhero duo, as the couple finds themselves at odds with Ultron, the Grim Reaper, Quicksilver, and Magneto.

You’ll also find plenty of other ways to get in on the Marvel action right here. With prices starting at under $1, there are a collection of discounts in the ComiXology Cyber Monday sale ranging from essential comics to more deep cuts from the Marvel catalog.

More on Vision and the Scarlet Witch – A Year In The Life

In a world full of heroes, villains, and monsters, there are few stranger phenomenons than the marriage of a mutant witch to a heroic synthozoid! As this unlikely couple settles into their home in Leonia, New Jersey, they find themselves at odds with the members of their complex families, including Ultron, the Grim Reaper, Quicksilver, and Magneto!

