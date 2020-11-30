Cuisinart Cyber Monday deals now live from $15: Grilling gift sets, cast iron, cookers, more

-
40% off From $!5

We have spotted a number of notable Cyber Monday Cuisinart deals. One standout is the 3-piece Cuisinart Professional Grill Tool Set for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $25 or so, this set is currently on sale for $16 at Home Depot and can fetch a bloated $30+ at Walmart. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a perfect gift set for the BBQ enthusiast on your list. Including a spatula, tongs, and a large grilling fork, you’re looking at stainless steel construction throughout. Long handles with rubber grips keep your hands safe alongside the embossed branding. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Cyber Monday Cuisinart deals below. 

More Cyber Monday Cuisinart deals:

Outside of today’s Cyber Monday Cuisinart deals, the next round d of holiday Ninja kitchenware deals are now live with up to $150 in savings, not to mention this collection of home/office furniture deals from $69. The Anova sous vide holiday offers are still alive and well along with Instant Pot deals from $49 and everything else in our Cyber Monday 2020 deal hub

More on the Cuisinart Professional Grill Tool Set:

The Cuisinart 3-Piece Professional Grill Tool Set is made for anyone who appreciates high quality tools. They’re made from brushed stainless steel and have black rubberized grips. Set includes a generously sized spatula, grill tongs, and a grill fork. Working near a hot fire can be uncomfortable, so we designed the Cuisinart 3-Piece Professional Grill Tool Set with longer handles to keep hands away from scorching heat.

