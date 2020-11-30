We are now tracking a Cyber Monday DODOcase sale with 25% off everything sitewide. Deals on DODOcase’s premium Apple gear and leather craft accessories are hard to come by, especially in 2020, with today’s offering being one of the best we have ever tracked. This sale includes everything from iPhone 12 and iPad cases to leather desk and key ring accessories, plus even more. After tracking big-time price drops on Apple gear from OtterBox, Pad & Quill, Nomad, Moment, iOttie, totallee, Caudabe, and more, it’s time to dive into the Cyber Monday DODOcase sale. Head below for all of the details.

Cyber Monday DODOcase sale:

The Cyber Monday DODOcase sale is essentially a hangover from the 25% off sitewide Black Friday pricing. Simply use code 25OFF2020 at checkout to redeem the special discount. Shipping fees vary by location and product at DODOcase.

While it’s hard to go wrong from DODOcase at 25% off, one standout here on the Lorna iPhone 12 Wallet Case. It drops from the regular $65 down to $48.70 with the promo code, leaving you with one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the iPhone 12 options. It is made of vegetable-tanned “premium” Pergamena leather that develops a rich patina the more it is handled. This model is lined with the company’s book cloth and features a pair of inside panel pockets as well as a third larger one behind them and a discrete elastic band for a classic look.

Browse through the iPhone 12 cases and everything else in the Cyber Monday DODOcase sale right here.

While we are talking iPhone, Apple’s latest iPhones are FREE when you switch to Verizon and AT&T has some particularly notable promotions available for iPhone 12 and other models as well. And be sure to dive into the rock-bottom Pad & Quill sale as well as these rare deals on the unique Native Union fabric iPhone accessories.

More on the Lorna iPhone 12 Wallet Case:

Our Lorna iPhone Wallet Case was designed in house by our craftsman Lorna. With 2 inside panel pockets and a third larger pocket behind them (larger Plus and Max models version has 3 inside panel pockets), the Lorna Wallet Case fits everything you need including credit cards, ID, cash, business cards, and receipts. The iPhone wallet case is perfect for folks who want to be able to carry necessities on the go in one product.

