Amazon’s Cyber Monday Kindle eBook sale starts at $1 with up to 80% off

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering its “biggest Kindle sale of 2020” with a wide selection of titles from $1. Amazon is slashing prices by up to 80% as part of this 1-day sale. All eBooks purchased today will be instantly downloaded to your Kindle device or app on various platforms. You’ll find a wide selection of books on sale today with stellar 4+ star ratings on just about everything. Head below for our top picks.

Top picks include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Kindle eBooks from all sorts of genres. Prefer a physical book? Amazon is now running its annual $5 off $20 promotion for Cyber Monday, where you can choose from a long list of best-selling and classic books to put under the tree this year.

More on American Dirt:

When a man starts visiting her store, buying books and striking up a friendship, she has no idea initially that he will be responsible for turning her life upside down. But Lydia and Luca will have to flee Acapulco, setting them on a journey they will share with countless other Central and South Americans-turned migrants.

