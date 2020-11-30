Cyber Monday brings all-time lows on Nintendo Switch cases and controllers from $9

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020PowerAPDP
50% off From $9

We are now tracking a series of notable Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals. Amazon is now offering the PDP Poke Ball Edition Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case features a textured fabric exterior with subtle Poke Ball iconography. It is designed to protect your Switch with a rigid EVA shell while comfortably housing up to 14 game cards and some accessories as well. There’s also a unique quick-grip handle with a snap closure on the back. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals below. 

Cyber Monday Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to dive into the massive and still live Nintendo eShop Cyber sale from just $3. Then head over to our Cyber Monday games roundup for some of the best deals available on first-party games. 

More on the PDP Poke Ball Deluxe Travel Case:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Rigid EVA case stores Console, up to 14 games and various gaming accessories
  • Adjustable Velcro pouch for accessories with nylon lift strap for Safe and easy removal of Console
  • Integrated quick-grip handle with snap closure on the back
  • Officially Licensed by Pokemon and Nintendo

