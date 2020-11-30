Cyber Monday brings all-time lows on Nintendo Switch cases and controllers from $9

We are now tracking a series of notable Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals. Amazon is now offering the PDP Poke Ball Edition Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case features a textured fabric exterior with subtle Poke Ball iconography. It is designed to protect your Switch with a rigid EVA shell while comfortably housing up to 14 game cards and some accessories as well. There’s also a unique quick-grip handle with a snap closure on the back. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals below.

Cyber Monday Switch accessory deals:

Be sure to dive into the massive and still live Nintendo eShop Cyber sale from just $3. Then head over to our Cyber Monday games roundup for some of the best deals available on first-party games.

More on the PDP Poke Ball Deluxe Travel Case:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Rigid EVA case stores Console, up to 14 games and various gaming accessories

Adjustable Velcro pouch for accessories with nylon lift strap for Safe and easy removal of Console

Integrated quick-grip handle with snap closure on the back

Officially Licensed by Pokemon and Nintendo

