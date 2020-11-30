Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest from $9: Whitestrips, electric toothbrushes, more

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020Oral-B
47% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off oral care from Oral-B, Crest, and more. One standout is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.99 shipped or $28.49 with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $40, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This set will give you up to 14 treatments plus a pair of express 1-hour options to prep your smile for the holidays. Said to be “safe on enamel,” they “whiten 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amaozn customers. More Crest and Oral-B Cyber Monday deals below. 

Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest deals:

While we are talking personal care, be sure to browse through our Cyber Monday shaver and grooming kit roundup for offers starting from just $40. Then right over to our home goods and Cyber Monday 2020 deal hubs for even more. 

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

  • Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks
  • 1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smar...
Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER ...
Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up flo...
Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, B...
Pixel 4 XL drops to $549 (Save $350) + OnePlus 8T at $6...
NERF blasters and accessories highlight this Gold Box f...
OontZ Angle 3 Pro sports IPX7 waterproofing + 15-hours ...
SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cy...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $300

B&H Cyber Monday Apple sale: $100 off latest M1 MacBooks, 2020 iPad Pro deals, more

Shop now! Learn More
Up to 42% off

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smart home gear from $10

$10+ Learn More
UP to 30% off

Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER power tool deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 39%

Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up floor-cleaning from $98 (Up to 39% off)

From $98 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, Brita, Le Creuset, more up to 40% off

From $7 Learn More
Shop now

Pixel 4 XL drops to $549 (Save $350) + OnePlus 8T at $630 and more from $20

40% off Learn More
Up to 30%

NERF blasters and accessories highlight this Gold Box from $7

From $7 Learn More
Up to 30% off

OontZ Angle 3 Pro sports IPX7 waterproofing + 15-hours of battery at $52.50, more from $18

From $18 Learn More