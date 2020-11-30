Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest from $9: Whitestrips, electric toothbrushes, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 47% off oral care from Oral-B, Crest, and more. One standout is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.99 shipped or $28.49 with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the subscription afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $40, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This set will give you up to 14 treatments plus a pair of express 1-hour options to prep your smile for the holidays. Said to be “safe on enamel,” they “whiten 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amaozn customers. More Crest and Oral-B Cyber Monday deals below.
Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest deals:
- Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries toothbrush $80 (Reg. $105)
- Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 toothbrush $95 (Reg. $180)
- Oral-B Star Wars Kids Electric Toothbrush $35 (Reg. $45)
- 4-pack Crest 3D White Diamond Mouthwash $14 (Reg. $20+)
- 4-pack Burt’s Bees Kids Toothpaste $9 (Reg. $13)
- And much more…
More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:
- Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
- Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks
- 1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan
