Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

-
50% off From $40

Amazon is now offering the 29-piece Philips Norelco Multi Groomer kit for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up at $120 or so, this is a 33% discount and matching the best we have seen over the Black Friday holidays. Offering up a complete head to toe grooming system, this is a 29-piece kit consisting of the trimmer itself and a wide range of attachments. Those include everything from hair clippers to nose and ear trimmers along with a premium storage case and the charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday shaver deals below. 

More Cyber Monday shaver deals:

The Cyber Monday 2020 deals are rolling in fast and hard now with huge deals across every product category. Our home goods and Cyber Monday deal hubs are filling up quickly with the most notable and curated deals of the year, so swing by and don’t miss out. 

More on the Philips Norelco Multi Groomer kit:

  • All in one trimmer for complete face, head and body hair styling: 29 pieces in a premium toiletry bag for all your trimming needs
  • Groom, style, and trim the hair on your face, head and body using the included attachments: body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra wide hair clipper.
  • Convenient and premium storage case keeps all attachments organized and easy to access

