Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

Amazon is now offering the 29-piece Philips Norelco Multi Groomer kit for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up at $120 or so, this is a 33% discount and matching the best we have seen over the Black Friday holidays. Offering up a complete head to toe grooming system, this is a 29-piece kit consisting of the trimmer itself and a wide range of attachments. Those include everything from hair clippers to nose and ear trimmers along with a premium storage case and the charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday shaver deals below.

More on the Philips Norelco Multi Groomer kit:

All in one trimmer for complete face, head and body hair styling: 29 pieces in a premium toiletry bag for all your trimming needs

Groom, style, and trim the hair on your face, head and body using the included attachments: body shaver, detail trimmer, rotary nose and ear trimmer, standard metal trimmer, and extra wide hair clipper.

Convenient and premium storage case keeps all attachments organized and easy to access

