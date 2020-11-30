Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smart home gear from $10

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of TP-Link, ecobee, Yale, and other smart home gear starting at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $54.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new 2020 low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. On top of voice control, you’ll also be able to set schedules and automations in the companion smartphone app. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable smart home deals:

Don’t forget to look into these best-selling Wyze cameras now that they’re on sale from $20. But if it’s HomeKit support you’re after, eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras are also marked down to as low as $28. There’s also plenty more savings to be had in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

