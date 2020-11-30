Amazon’s Cyber Monday touchscreen winter glove deals start at $5.50 (Up to 25% off)

-
Save 25% $5.50+

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals, a bunch of touchscreen winter gloves are discounted as low as $5.50. Our top pick is Achiou’s Touchscreen Winter Gloves at $6.39 Prime shipped via Achiou US (94% lifetime positive feedback). If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in years. These affordable winter gloves feature a “soft and warm lining” perfect for “running, hiking, or cold-weather commuting.” The thumb, forefinger, middle finger are able to interact with touchscreens, ensuring you won’t have to remove your glove to use your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more touchscreen winter gloves up to 25% off.

More touchscreen winter gloves:

Now that your winter glove situation has been figured out, take some time to peruse our list of the best Fashion Cyber Monday deals. This is your one-stop shop for finding the best deals on activewear, outerwear, and more. We’ve spent the day perusing brands like Nike, adidas, Lululemon, The North Face, and more so you don’t have to. Swing by our comprehensive list of sales and stock up while you still can.

Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves features:

Soft and warm lining design, provide warmth and functionality for running, hiking or cold-weather commuting. The knit fabric has a four-way stretch, so your wiggly digits have the freedom of movement they require and can stay in their natural, relaxed position as you log the miles

