Amazon’s Cyber Monday touchscreen winter glove deals start at $5.50 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals, a bunch of touchscreen winter gloves are discounted as low as $5.50. Our top pick is Achiou’s Touchscreen Winter Gloves at $6.39 Prime shipped via Achiou US (94% lifetime positive feedback). If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in years. These affordable winter gloves feature a “soft and warm lining” perfect for “running, hiking, or cold-weather commuting.” The thumb, forefinger, middle finger are able to interact with touchscreens, ensuring you won’t have to remove your glove to use your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more touchscreen winter gloves up to 25% off.

Achiou Winter Touchscreen Gloves features:

Soft and warm lining design, provide warmth and functionality for running, hiking or cold-weather commuting. The knit fabric has a four-way stretch, so your wiggly digits have the freedom of movement they require and can stay in their natural, relaxed position as you log the miles

