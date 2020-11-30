Etekcity’s HealthKit-enabled smart scale drops to new Amazon low at $17

Amazon is offering the Etekcity HealthKit Smart Body Scale for $16.99 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to keep the holiday pounds off, the best way is to keep track of your body’s data. This scale measures not only weight, but also BMI, body fat, water content, and much more. You’ll find that it connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and ties into Apple Health via HealthKit, Google Fit, or Fitbit for easy tracking. Plus, the large LCD makes it simple to read your weight and other info at a glance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in smarts and get a bit of a different look with this standard scale from Etekcity. You’ll lose out on Bluetooth and smartphone tie-ins here, but still be able to step on it and track your weight loss journey. At $15, it keeps a few more bucks in your pocket and could tie into your decor a bit better.

Something else that goes right along with weight loss is measuring your new clothing sizes. This body tape measure is just $4 at Amazon and is even a #1 best-seller there. It goes up to 60-inches for measuring inseams and more, plus the reverse has centimeters on it.

Etekcity Smart Scale features:

SYNCS WITH FITNESS APPS-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. Free VeSync app syncs data with Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress

FULL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS-12 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Weight, Body Water and more. You can track your progress through VeSync to see how your stats change over days, weeks, and months

ONE SCALE, UNLIMITED USERS-Family can share one scale together. It’s convenient when every member knows their body metrics and knows specifically what to work on. Especially helpful for body builders and those working on weight loss

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!