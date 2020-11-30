GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories for $299 ($399 value)

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020GoPro
$399 value $299

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black bundled with four accessories for $299 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually you’d pay $299 for the action camera itself, with the added battery, microSD card, grip, and head strap bringing the overall value up to $399. Today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $51, and marks a new all-time low. GoPro HERO8 Black delivers 4K60 recording alongside other staples from the brand’s action camera lineup like a rugged, waterproof design. There’s also 240FPS slow-motion capture, HyperSmooth 2.0, and the ability for it to double as a webcam. Throw in the added accessories, and you’ll be ready to capture any upcoming adventures. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

But if you’d rather just leverage the camera built into your smartphone, a great way to elevate the experience is with DJI Osmo Mobile 4. This handheld gimbal will magnetically snap onto your iPhone while providing 3-axis stabilization. It’s not quite as rugged of a package as what’s offered by HERO8 Black, but will upgrade your videography setup for $149.

Those after the latest and greatest from GoPro will want to check out the ongoing Black Friday bundle discount. Centered around the HERO9, you’re getting five accessories valued at $446 for $350. Otherwise, you’ll want to check out the DJI Mavic Air 2 which comes bundled wth $910 worth of gear for $799.

More on the GoPro HERO8 Black bundle:

The GoPro HERO8 Black 2019 Bundle includes the HERO8 Black camera plus the GoPro Shorty, Head Strap + QuickClip, 32GB microSD card, and a spare battery. All the accessories that normally come standard with the camera are also included. Among these is a battery, so altogether you get two batteries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

GoPro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitew...
Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: ...
The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save ...
Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more ...
Cyber Monday magazine bundle sale with titles from $3/y...
VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K HDR 240Hz AirPlay 2 TV ...
Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Amazon’s in-house brand kids clothing from just $...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

GoPro HERO9 Black Review: HyperSmooth operator with front-facing screen [Video]

Watch Now Learn More
$446 value

GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 worth of gear for $350

$350 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
$910 value

DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for $799

$799 Learn More
Shop now

Google Cyber Monday deals: Nest Mini $19, Nest Hub $50, more from $17

$17+ Learn More
Up to $180 off

Google’s Pixel 3a/XL offer up to 30-hours of battery + much more from $239

From $239 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: SF Bay, Starbucks, more from $5.50

$5.50+ Learn More