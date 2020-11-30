GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories for $299 ($399 value)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black bundled with four accessories for $299 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually you’d pay $299 for the action camera itself, with the added battery, microSD card, grip, and head strap bringing the overall value up to $399. Today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $51, and marks a new all-time low. GoPro HERO8 Black delivers 4K60 recording alongside other staples from the brand’s action camera lineup like a rugged, waterproof design. There’s also 240FPS slow-motion capture, HyperSmooth 2.0, and the ability for it to double as a webcam. Throw in the added accessories, and you’ll be ready to capture any upcoming adventures. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

But if you’d rather just leverage the camera built into your smartphone, a great way to elevate the experience is with DJI Osmo Mobile 4. This handheld gimbal will magnetically snap onto your iPhone while providing 3-axis stabilization. It’s not quite as rugged of a package as what’s offered by HERO8 Black, but will upgrade your videography setup for $149.

Those after the latest and greatest from GoPro will want to check out the ongoing Black Friday bundle discount. Centered around the HERO9, you’re getting five accessories valued at $446 for $350. Otherwise, you’ll want to check out the DJI Mavic Air 2 which comes bundled wth $910 worth of gear for $799.

More on the GoPro HERO8 Black bundle:

The GoPro HERO8 Black 2019 Bundle includes the HERO8 Black camera plus the GoPro Shorty, Head Strap + QuickClip, 32GB microSD card, and a spare battery. All the accessories that normally come standard with the camera are also included. Among these is a battery, so altogether you get two batteries.

