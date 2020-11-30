Cyber Monday Hasbro games from $5.50: Monopoly Pac-Man, Game of Thrones, more

-
Cyber Monday 2020
30% off $5.50+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Hasbro games. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews across the board. You’re looking at three full pages of deals on many of the most beloved classics out there. Those are joined by a series of special edition Monopoly boards (Arcade Pac-Man, Socialism, LONGEST Game Ever, Game of Thrones, and more) as well as some rare deals on the re-released Tiger Electronics handheld video games (launch coverage here). Head below for a closer at this year’s Amazon Cyber Monday Hasbro sale from $5.50

Cyber Monday Hasbro sale:

More on Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man:

  • MONOPOLY GAME WITH PAC-MAN THEME: Did you play the classic Pac-Man arcade game back in the 80s? Relive favorite moments with this Pac-Man themed Monopoly Arcade board game
  • ARCADE IS BANKING UNIT: In the Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man game players play for points instead of money. Earn points by buying Levels and playing mini games of Pac-Man on the banking and arcade unit
  • THE GHOST: Players move around the board as Pac-Man, and also move the Ghost token on their turn. The Ghost Die determines how far the Ghost token moves
  • POWER UP, POWER PELLET AND MAZE SPACES: Players move around the board and can advance to or steal a Level depending on the space they land on. If they pass or land on Go they get to play Pac-Man

