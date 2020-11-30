H&R Block tax prep software gets Cyber Monday discount from $17.50

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering H&R Block Tax Software for $17.49 with digital download for Mac and PC. As a comparison, it trends around $35 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You can also pick up the Deluxe + State version for $22.49, which is down from the usual $40 price tag. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2020 tax return imports, along with free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block values the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. H&R Block software has stellar ratings across the board at Amazon.

As far as tax prep software goes, Amazon is not currently offering much in the way of deals below today’s featured offer above. Comparable software from TurboTax is currently going for closer to $50 and other brands even more. If you’re looking to learn more about tax prep, consider checking out this FREE eBook over at Amazon that covers the topic on a surface level.

Of course, there are plenty of great deals on iOS and Mac apps in today’s Cyber Monday roundup. That includes Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, and more. Browse through the entire sale for more deals ongoing for today’s even.

H&R Block Tax Software features:

Step-by-step Q&A and guidance

Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return, even from TurboTax and Quicken software

Accuracy Review checks for issues and assesses your audit risk

Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing

Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement

Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions (Schedule A)

