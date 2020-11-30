H&R Block tax prep software gets Cyber Monday discount from $17.50

-
AmazonApps Games
40% off $17.50+

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering H&R Block Tax Software for $17.49 with digital download for Mac and PC. As a comparison, it trends around $35 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You can also pick up the Deluxe + State version for $22.49, which is down from the usual $40 price tag. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2020 tax return imports, along with free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block values the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. H&R Block software has stellar ratings across the board at Amazon.

As far as tax prep software goes, Amazon is not currently offering much in the way of deals below today’s featured offer above. Comparable software from TurboTax is currently going for closer to $50 and other brands even more. If you’re looking to learn more about tax prep, consider checking out this FREE eBook over at Amazon that covers the topic on a surface level.

Of course, there are plenty of great deals on iOS and Mac apps in today’s Cyber Monday roundup. That includes Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, and more. Browse through the entire sale for more deals ongoing for today’s even.

H&R Block Tax Software features:

  • Step-by-step Q&A and guidance
  • Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return, even from TurboTax and Quicken software
  • Accuracy Review checks for issues and assesses your audit risk
  • Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing
  • Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement
  • Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions (Schedule A)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: ...
GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories f...
Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more ...
VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K HDR 240Hz AirPlay 2 TV ...
Amazon’s in-house brand kids clothing from just $...
Cyber Monday strikes Gerber multitool and knife pricing...
Cyber Monday brings all-time lows on Nintendo Switch ca...
TicWatch Cyber Monday deals take up to 33% off Wear OS ...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
36% off

SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cyber Monday (Up to 36% off)

From $50 Learn More
Up to 20% off

Gaming + creator desktops, laptops, monitors, more from $100 for Cyber Monday

From $100 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Amazon Cyber Monday PC component sale from $10: i7-10700KF $290, CPU bundles, more

From $10 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop storage from $42 for Cyber Monday

$42+ Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: SF Bay, Starbucks, more from $5.50

$5.50+ Learn More
$399 value

GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories for $299 ($399 value)

$299 Learn More