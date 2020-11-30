Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: SF Bay, Starbucks, more from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday beverages and coffee from Lavazza, Keurig, and others. One standout here is the 80-count package of SF Bay Coffee Fog Medium Dark Roast Coffee Pods for $24.99. Or $23.74 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Great to stock-up so you’re ready for holiday mornings next month, this is an 80-pack of fully compostable coffee pods compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 brewers (as well as other K-Cup machines). It is described as a “full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee” made from a mixture of Central and South American beans. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 29,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Cyber Monday coffee and beverage deals.

More Amazon Cyber Monday coffee deals:

***Note: the prices will drop even lower on some items when you opt for Subscribe & Save.

Speaking of coffee, holiday offers on Keurig brewers are still live if you’re quick. But if it’s the high-end espresso machines you’re after check out these De’Longhi offers at up to $200 off. Then, dive into our latest coffee feature and the Cyber Monday 2020 deal hub for even more.

More on the SF Bay Coffee K-Cup Pods:

FOG CHASER: This full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee is a blend of Central & South American beans that lifts away the morning “fog.”

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

