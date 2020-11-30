Amazon has K-Cups and whole bean coffee up to 30% off: SF Bay, Starbucks, more from $5.50

-
30% off $5.50+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday beverages and coffee from Lavazza, Keurig, and others. One standout here is the 80-count package of SF Bay Coffee Fog Medium Dark Roast Coffee Pods for $24.99. Or $23.74 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Great to stock-up so you’re ready for holiday mornings next month, this is an 80-pack of fully compostable coffee pods compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 brewers (as well as other K-Cup machines). It is described as a “full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee” made from a mixture of Central and South American beans. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 29,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Cyber Monday coffee and beverage deals. 

More Amazon Cyber Monday coffee deals:

***Note: the prices will drop even lower on some items when you opt for Subscribe & Save. 

Speaking of coffee, holiday offers on Keurig brewers are still live if you’re quick. But if it’s the high-end espresso machines you’re after check out these De’Longhi offers at up to $200 off. Then, dive into our latest coffee feature and the Cyber Monday 2020 deal hub for even more. 

More on the SF Bay Coffee K-Cup Pods:

  • FOG CHASER: This full-bodied, well balanced medium-dark roast coffee is a blend of Central & South American beans that lifts away the morning “fog.”
  • KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.
  • ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming ...
Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitew...
GoPro HERO8 Black comes bundled with four accessories f...
The North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale is live! Save ...
Ashley and Classic Brands mattresses, tables, and more ...
Cyber Monday magazine bundle sale with titles from $3/y...
VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K HDR 240Hz AirPlay 2 TV ...
Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
