Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions on Cyber Monday from under $48

Amazon is currently offering its Kindle Unlimited ebook subscription at up to 40% off. You can currently get the 6-month sub for $47.86 (Reg. $60), 12-month for $80.30 (Reg. $120), or 24-month for $143.80 (Reg. $240). Today’s deal is the best available. Kindle Unlimited is a must-have subscription for the reader in your family. It includes unlimited access to millions of ebooks, from sci-fi novels to cookbooks and everything in-between. Plus, most of the books included here also offer an Audible version so you can listen to them with ease. Kindle Unlimited works on any device, as well, not just Kindles. Learn more here.

Looking for permanent additions to your collection? Amazon’s Cyber Monday Kindle eBook sale starts at $1 with up to 80% off a plethora of titles. Once purchased, you’ll be able to access these forever on any device, be it a Kindle, iPad, or anything else with Amazon’s e-reading app.

If you’ve yet to pick up a Kindle, now’s the perfect time. They’re on sale from $60 right now with various models at best-of-the-year pricing. You’ll find the entry-level Kindle discounted, as well as the high-end Kindle Oasis, with everything in-between also available.

Additional Kindle Unlimited details:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

