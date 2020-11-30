Mark off the sketch artist in your life with this 26-piece drawing pencil set at $13

Castle Art Supplies (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 26-piece Drawing and Sketching Pencil Art Set for $12.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 28% from its list price, today’s deal is the best available. If you have a sketch artist on your holiday shopping list, this is a great buy. It includes 26 total pieces and allows the artist in your life to experiment with a variety of tools. There are 12 graphite pencils, plus a variety of charcoal pencils as well as graphite sticks available here. Plus, this set includes a carrying case to keep everything organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

If they already have a set of pencils that they enjoy using, this book is a great buy. It’s “How to Draw Cool Stuff” and shows them exactly how to sketch amazing pictures. You can pick up the paperback at Amazon for $12.50, making it a great buy this holiday season.

Or, instead, opt for this drawing pad. It has 24 sheets that measure 8- by 10-inches, which is the perfect size for most sketches. The paper is 80-pounds, which is about four times heavier than standard printer paper, making it perfect for drawing. At $8 on Amazon, it’s an easy and budget-focused gift for the sketch artist on your shopping list.

Castle Art Drawing and Sketching Set features:

CREATE BEAUTIFUL SKETCHES & DRAWINGS WITH EASE as you experiment with the variety of tools included in our best-selling set! Discover your preferred sketching style whether using the range of graphite pencils (there’s 12 to choose from), the charcoal pencils or perhaps the graphite sticks? Combine these top-quality tools with popular sketching techniques and enjoy results worth sharing.

COMPLETE, CONVENIENT & EASY TO USE this popular art set includes all of the essential tools any artist needs! Enjoyed by thousands of artists (established and budding alike), we know you will be delighted with the quality and range of essential drawing materials selected ‘by artists for artists’ in this “convenient, complete and must have” set.

THE PERFECT ‘ART COURSE’ COMPANION & GIFT containing all of the tools you will need to follow a range of online tutorials or traditional classes. So, if you are learning to draw, or you wish to pick the perfect gift for a talented someone, then look no further than this top-quality set which contains everything an aspiring artist “kneads”…(including a kneaded eraser!).

DRAW, SKETCH & EXPRESS YOURSELF WITH TOP QUALITY MATERIALS that won’t let you down! Tried and tested by thousands of happy customers these trusted sketching supplies will help to enhance your drawing experience. Order today and share your latest masterpiece tomorrow.

