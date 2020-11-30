Marshall’s Cyber Monday sale takes up to 54% off retro speakers, headphones, more from $45

Marshall is rolling out its Cyber Monday discounts today with a selection of its retro-inspired Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick falls to the Monitor II Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones at $249.99. Usually fetching $320, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. With active noise cancelling leading the way, you can also count on up to 45-hours of audio playback per charge. That’s on top of a leather-wrapped design, built-in Google Assistant, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Other Marshall Cyber Monday deals:

If the vinyl-wrapped design on all of Marshall’s gear isn’t to your liking, we’re still tracking some of the best prices to date on Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy earbuds from $80. Then dive into the ongoing JBL Black Friday sale and everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones feature:

Active noise canceling technology that continuously pinpoints and measures ambient noise in order to block out the things you don’t want to hear. Now you can focus on what matters most – the music. Up to 30 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancelling and 45 hours without noise cancelling

