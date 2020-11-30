Merrell’s Cyber Event takes 60% off doorbusters + extra 40% off clearance from $40

-
60% off + 40% off

The Merrell Cyber Monday Event takes 60% off doorbusters and an extra 40% off sale styles. Prices are as marked. If you have an adventurer on your gift list, find deals on boots, sneakers, apparel, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Ashford Mid Canvas Boots for men that are marked down to $67. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $140. This stylish option can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the cushioning promotes all-day comfort. The boots are also flexible for a natural stride and feature a lining to add a layer of warmth. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the North Face’s Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 50% off popular jackets, vests, pants, accessories and more.

