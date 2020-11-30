Gift these Nixplay smart digital photo frames at up to 36% off from $115

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 36% off select Nixplay digital photo frames headlined by its 2K Smart 9.7-inch Frame at $179.99 shipped. Usually fetching $280, today’s offer saves you $100, matches the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. This digital photo frame sports a 2K full color display for providing a modern way to put photos of loved ones and more on display. Alongside being compatible with a smartphone app, it can automatically pull photos in from Instagram, Facebook, and Google Photos, and works with Alexa for voice control. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 4,500 customers and you can learn more about what Nixplay has to offer in our review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 10.1-inch version of Nixplay’s Smart Digital Photo Frame marked down to $114.99. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and matches the all-time low. While you’re getting a larger display for showcasing family mementos and the like, pictures won’t look quite as sharp here with a 1280 x 800 panel. But there’s still the same smart features here, giving you a more affordable option to pick up for yourself a gift. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

But if the design that actually looks like a photo frame isn’t doing it for you, going with a smart display is a great way to make out for even less. Both Amazon and Google have their respective lineups of smart devices seeing Cyber Monday discounts, with Alexa- and Assistant-enabled displays on sale from $45.

Nixplay 2K Smart 9.7-inch Frame features:

Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay smart frame, wherever it is; a great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance. Share photos and video privately, safely: share images to your loved ones’ Frames and invite others to share pictures to your digital photo frame; send unique photos or playlists to separate frames and grow your private family sharing network manage the wifi frame

