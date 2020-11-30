Ring Cyber Monday deals: 2-Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Floodlight Combo $72, more from $17.50

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Ring smart home gear. Our top pick is the Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) for $79.97 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. Snagging this kit will allow you to easily illuminate a driveway, pathway, and more. The kit consists of two 400-lumen Ring Spotlights, batteries for each, and a Ring Bridge so you can “get notifications, customize settings” and more. This setup is Alexa-ready, letting owners quickly toggle the lights and control brightness levels using an Echo device. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring deals from $17.50.

More Ring deals:

If simple illumination will work in place of the more security-focused Ring deals above, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics roundup we just put together. Leading the list of offers is 25-feet of AmazonBasics Patio String Lights for $14. This deal shaves 33% off typical spending, making it worthy of your consideration. And that’s not all, many other deals await there and are priced from $8.

Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) features:

Each battery-powered spotlight shines 400 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected.

This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.

Spotlights install in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!