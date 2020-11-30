Ring Cyber Monday deals: 2-Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Floodlight Combo $72, more from $17.50

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Ring smart home gear. Our top pick is the Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) for $79.97 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. Snagging this kit will allow you to easily illuminate a driveway, pathway, and more. The kit consists of two 400-lumen Ring Spotlights, batteries for each, and a Ring Bridge so you can “get notifications, customize settings” and more. This setup is Alexa-ready, letting owners quickly toggle the lights and control brightness levels using an Echo device. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring deals from $17.50.
More Ring deals:
- Ring Floodlight Starter Kit: $72 (Reg. $90)
- Ring Pathlight: $21 (Reg. $30)
- Ring Steplight: $17.50 (Reg. $25)
Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) features:
- Each battery-powered spotlight shines 400 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected.
- This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.
- Spotlights install in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.
