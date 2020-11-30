Ring Cyber Monday deals: 2-Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Floodlight Combo $72, more from $17.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeCyber Monday 2020Ring
Save 30% $17.50+

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Ring smart home gear. Our top pick is the Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) for $79.97 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and ushers in the lowest price we have tracked. Snagging this kit will allow you to easily illuminate a driveway, pathway, and more. The kit consists of two 400-lumen Ring Spotlights, batteries for each, and a Ring Bridge so you can “get notifications, customize settings” and more. This setup is Alexa-ready, letting owners quickly toggle the lights and control brightness levels using an Echo device. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ring deals from $17.50.

More Ring deals:

If simple illumination will work in place of the more security-focused Ring deals above, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics roundup we just put together. Leading the list of offers is 25-feet of AmazonBasics Patio String Lights for $14. This deal shaves 33% off typical spending, making it worthy of your consideration. And that’s not all, many other deals await there and are priced from $8.

Ring Spotlight Starter Kit (2-pack) features:

  • Each battery-powered spotlight shines 400 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected.
  • This Starter Kit includes one Ring Bridge to place indoors so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app.
  • Spotlights install in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Cyber Monday 2020 Ring

About the Author

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI,...
Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit...
Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale takes up to 40% off lates...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new...
AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string ligh...
Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop stora...
Mark off the sketch artist in your life with this 26-pi...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Cyber Monday ugly holiday sweaters from $7: Animals, Star Wars, Marvel, more

From $7 Learn More

Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more

Learn More
Up to 40% off

Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale takes up to 40% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

From $40 Learn More
Up to $90 off

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 up to $90 off today only from $50

From $50 Learn More
22% off

CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new all-time low at $90 (Save 22%)

$90 Learn More
$68 off

AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string lights, desk organizers, more from $8

From $8 Learn More