SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cyber Monday (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 36% off SodaStream sparkling water makers. The most affordable option in the sale is the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s offer is nearly 40% of the going rate and the lowest we can find. Including a C02 cylinder, and a 1-liter BPA-free carbonating bottle, you’ll be ready to make your own sparkling water on day one with this kit. This cylinder can make up to 60-liters of carbonated water at the touch of a button and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday SodaStream deals below.

More Cyber Monday SodaStream deals:

Today’s Cyber Monday SodaStream sale now joins a massive collection of kitchenware and home goods deals you can find right here. Just today we have already spotted some big-time Cuisinart and Ninja cookware offers, along with everything else in our Cyber Monday deal hub.

More on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream 1L Classic carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet)

