SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cyber Monday (Up to 36% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 36% off SodaStream sparkling water makers. The most affordable option in the sale is the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s offer is nearly 40% of the going rate and the lowest we can find. Including a C02 cylinder, and a 1-liter BPA-free carbonating bottle, you’ll be ready to make your own sparkling water on day one with this kit. This cylinder can make up to 60-liters of carbonated water at the touch of a button and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday SodaStream deals below.
More Cyber Monday SodaStream deals:
- Fizzi One Touch bundle $118 (Reg. $190)
- Jet Sparkling Water Maker bundle $90 (Reg. $140)
- Plus additional colorways right here…
Today’s Cyber Monday SodaStream sale now joins a massive collection of kitchenware and home goods deals you can find right here. Just today we have already spotted some big-time Cuisinart and Ninja cookware offers, along with everything else in our Cyber Monday deal hub.
More on the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker:
- Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
- Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle
- Energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
- Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream 1L Classic carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet)
