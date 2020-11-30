SOG’s multitool is a 3-ounce knife, LED flashlight, screwdriver, and bottle opener at $23 (58% off)

Woot is offering the SOG Multitool EDC Pen Light Baton Q2 for $22.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $55, which means today’s deal delivers 58% in savings. This compact tool offers a knife, LED light, slotted screwdriver, and bottle opener. This makes it the perfect EDC tool to keep with you everywhere, as it can handle just about any task you throw at it. The LED flashlight outputs 70-lumens, which, while not the brightest, is perfect for finding things in the dark. In all, it measures around 6.3-inches and weighs just 3-ounces, making it small and light enough that you barely even know it’s there. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If it’s just a flashlight you’re after, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is the perfect choice. I keep this in my Leatherman pouch and absolutely love it. You’ll find 90-lumens of brightness here and it runs off a single AAA battery, similarly to today’s lead deal. Right now, it’s down to $8 Prime shipped for Cyber Monday, so be sure to take advantage of that deal before it’s gone.

Also, don’t forget to check out Cyber Monday deals on Gerber multitools and knives. Pricing starts as low as $13 and there’s up to 28% in savings to be had right now. There are multiple models to choose from, so be sure to give our roundup a look.

SOG Multitool EDC Pen Light Baton Q2 features:

COMPACT EDC GEAR: The SOG Baton Q2 is a sleek, multitool knife and EDC flashlight designed to be the perfect survival gear for a bug out bag, backpack, laptop bag, or purse

4 EVERYDAY CARRY TOOLS: Be ready with this LED inspection pen light; EDC utility tool includes pocket knife, slotted screwdriver and bottle opener to complete the set

70 LUMEN TACTICAL FLASHLIGHT: Efficient 70 Lumen LED flashlight has a water-resistant O-ring protecting its single AAA battery power source; perfect for the urban go-getter

6.3 INCHES ALUMINUM BODY: This multitool with pocket clip has a minimalistic design that fits the lifestyle and aesthetics of modern users; anodized aluminum-handled tool weighs 3 ounces

