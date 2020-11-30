Save $80 on the Wi-Fi Anova 1000W Sous Vide and up your cooking game at $118

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary 1000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $118.15 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. Today’s deal knocks around $80 off its list price, beats our last mention by over $20, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll find 1000W of power available here, which is more than enough to cook meals for up to eight people. It has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, as well, which means you can both monitor and control this sous vide from afar. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab the Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Base. After you’re done cooking, this is the perfect place to rest your sous vide and keep it off the counter at the same time. It’s a #1 new release at Amazon, and it’ll only set you back $20, which is far less than what you’re saving today.

Also, don’t miss out on the Cyber Monday Ninja and other home goods deals that we’re tracking. The sales end tonight, so you’ll want to cash in on the discounts before they’re gone for good. Up to $150 in savings is available here, and the pricing starts at just $45.

Anova Culinary 1000W Sous Vide Cooker features:

Perfect results every time: never over or undercook your food again. The Anova precision cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova app to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

What to cook: sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

New and improved: now with more power, faster heat up times, and improved Wi-Fi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, The Enova precision cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fully adjustable clamp, and is water resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

