Stanley’s 21-piece Cookware Set collapses into a single pot, more camping gear from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Stanley outdoor gear discounts up to 25% off. Our top pick is the Stanley 21-piece Nesting Campsite Cookware Set for $64 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $1. If you enjoy spending free time camping outdoors, this cookware set is a solid buy. There’s a boatload of equipment here ranging from a 3.5-liter pot to 7-inch frying pan, cutting board, spatula, four 22-ounce bowls, and the list goes on. Best of all, everything fits inside the main pan, which many would agree is sort of a marvel. Stainless steel is used throughout this set, helping ensure it’s scratch- and and rust-proof. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more related Stanley deals priced from $30.

More Stanley deals:

Oh, and in case you missed it, we have a fresh roundup of Gerber multitool and knife discounts. Pricing there starts as low as $13, allowing you to affordably adopt one for your next outdoor adventure. Amazon shoppers are able to cash in on up to 25% of savings. With nearly each one of these listed as one of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals, you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later.

Stanley 21-piece Nesting Cookware Set features:

(1) 3 5L pot, vented lid, (1) 7″ 3-ply frying pan, (1) cutting board, (1) spatula, (1) serving spoon, (4) 6″ plates, (4) 22oz bowls, (4) sporks, (1) dish drying rack, (1) heat resistant trivet, (1) locking bungee

Manufactured using 18/8 stainless steel this cooking set is strong, scratch proof and rustproof No maintenance other than washing is required, making this cookware easy-to-use and reliable for every trip

This comes fully loaded with 21 different pieces that can cook meals for small or large groups without taking up too much space The kit all nests together (instructions are engraved in the lid), making this compact and easy to transport

