Topeak’s Headlux helmet light drops by 63% to just $3, more

Walmart is offering the Topeak HeadLux Helmet Light for $2.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available on orders of $35 or more. You’d normally pay $8 for this helmet light, though it’s on sale for $5 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take night bike rides, this is something that’s a must-have. You’ll find three different modes available here: white constant/red blinking, white blinking/red blinking, white constant/red constant. Battery life for each mode is estimated at 70-hours, 100-hours, and 50-hours respectively. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re after something a bit brighter to light up the ground in front of you, we’ve spotted a deal on the Vont ‘Scope’ Bike Light. It’s down to $12.79 Prime shipped right now from Vont’s official Amazon storefront. You’d normally pay $16 here, with today’s discount ushering in 20% in savings. You’ll get both a headlight and taillight here, ensuring people can see you from the front or behind while on a bike ride. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 14,000 happy customers.

However, for an entirely different look, we spotted another deal on the Activ Life Bike Lights. These are built to go inside of your tire and cover both the front and back of your bike. Right now, they’re on sale for $19.99 Prime shipped from Activ Life’s Amazon storefront. That’s a 20% discount from its list price and is the best available. You’ll find that these lights are perfect for adding a bit of flair to your ride. It’ll also make you more visible, especially when paired with one of the lights above. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Topeak HeadLux Helmet Light features:

Top mounted button controls lighting mode

Versatile bracket provides options for mounting on road bike dropbar

Mounts to any bike helmet

Visible Range 220°

