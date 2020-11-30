Ditch Comcast’s data cap + get up to $310 in bonus goods with Verizon FiOS from $40/mo.

Verizon is offering multiple deals on its Fios Fiber Home Internet Service for Cyber Monday. Our favorite from the sale would be the gigabit plan, which goes for $79.99 per month. While the service itself isn’t really on sale, you’ll be getting a number of notable items included with your service. For starters, Verizon is including both an Echo Show 5 and Ring Stick Up Cam, which offer a combined value of up to $190. Plus, you’ll also get both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus for 1-year, which is an additional $120 value. However, you could opt for a $100 Verizon gift card instead, should you not own a PlayStation. Your purchase also includes a free Stream TV device, as well as the modem rental. Should you be a Verizon Unlimited mobile subscriber, you’ll also save an additional $20 per month on your bill. Learn more about the deals on Verizon’s landing page, or head below for other details.

Other Fios deals:

  • 100Mbps: $40/mo.
    • Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug
    • PlayStation Plus/Now for 12-month or $100 Verizon gift card
    • $10 discount with Verizon Unlimited
  • 300Mbps: $60/mo.
    • Amazon Echo Show 5
    • PlayStation Plus/Now for 12-month or $100 Verizon gift card
    • $10 discount with Verizon Unlimited

After you get your new home network installed, be sure the rest of your gear is up to snuff. We’re tracking a number Cyber Monday deals right now, including new all-time lows on Ubiquiti products plus much more from $13, QNAP NAS from $159, and even NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 systems at $172.

More about Verizon FiOS:

  • 100% fiber-optic network – Fios offers the fastest Speeds up 940/880 Mbps available in select areas., most reliable internet with bandwidth for multiple devices and 4K- compatible TV picture quality.
  • Upload and download fast – Fast upload speeds that are a close match to its download speeds. This means you can stream with virtually no buffering.
  • Superfast Fios Gigabit Connection – Try our most powerful internet, great for virtually lag-free gaming and tech-forward household, or if you just want the best.
  • Have Verizon Wireless? Get more while paying less. Save up to $20/mo when you combine your wireless plan with a Fios Internet plan. Verizon Up enrollment & Fios Home Internet required. Offer excludes prepaid plans. All discounts apply as  long as Verizon provides & you maintain both services, & both services remain enrolled in Mobile + Home Rewards. Save $20/mo. w/Verizon Unlimited & Fios Home Internet plans: $10/mo. oﬀ mobile & $10/mo. oﬀ Fios bills.

