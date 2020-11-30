Walker Edison’s glass desk strikes $108 alongside tables from $69 (Up to 45% off)

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020ZinusWalker Edison
45% off From $69

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering several desk and table-related deals up to 45% off. is offering the Walker Edison L-Shaped Soreno Glass Desk for $107.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before in 2020. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Even better, if you have enough room two of these can be joined together for more space. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more related deals from $69.

More related deals:

Burn some calories while working at your desk with the deal we found on a portable elliptical machine. It’s been marked down to $108.50, offering Amazon shoppers $32 in savings. It’s able to track workout time, speed, calories burned, and distance. All of which are displayed on a built-in display. See it for yourself right here.

Walker Edison Soreno Glass Desk features:

  • Dimensions: 29″” H x 51″” L x 20″” W
  • Accommodates multiple monitors
  • Includes universal CPU stand
  • Includes 1 desk
  • Join two desks for even more game space

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Zinus Walker Edison

About the Author

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit...
Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale takes up to 40% off lates...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new...
AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string ligh...
Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop stora...
Mark off the sketch artist in your life with this 26-pi...
Cuisinart Cyber Monday deals now live from $15: Grillin...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, desks, and more from $52 (Up to 40% off)

From $52 Learn More
36% off

Walker Edison TV stand discounts are up to 36% off at Amazon, priced from $100

From $100 Learn More
$459 off

Black Friday unleashes new Casper mattress lows from $316 at Amazon (Up to $459 off)

From $316 Learn More
30% off

Sabrent SSD Amazon lows return for Cyber Monday, priced from $90 (Up to 30% off)

From $90 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones: S20 $750, more from $285

$285+ Learn More

eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras are even more so from $28, today only

Learn More
47% off

Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest from $9: Whitestrips, electric toothbrushes, more

From $9 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Amazon Cyber Monday PC component sale from $10: i7-10700KF $290, CPU bundles, more

From $10 Learn More