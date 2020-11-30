Walker Edison’s glass desk strikes $108 alongside tables from $69 (Up to 45% off)

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering several desk and table-related deals up to 45% off. is offering the Walker Edison L-Shaped Soreno Glass Desk for $107.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before in 2020. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Even better, if you have enough room two of these can be joined together for more space. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more related deals from $69.
- Walker Edison 46-inch Coffee Table: $116 (Reg. $190)
- Walker Edison Chevron Coffee Table: $141 (Reg. $176)
- Walker Edison 42-inch Metal/Glass Coffee Table: $140 (Reg. $170)
- Zinus Jen Mid-Century Modern Table: $148 (Reg. $269)
- Walker Edison Side Table: $69 (Reg. $100)
Burn some calories while working at your desk with the deal we found on a portable elliptical machine. It’s been marked down to $108.50, offering Amazon shoppers $32 in savings. It’s able to track workout time, speed, calories burned, and distance. All of which are displayed on a built-in display. See it for yourself right here.
Walker Edison Soreno Glass Desk features:
- Dimensions: 29″” H x 51″” L x 20″” W
- Accommodates multiple monitors
- Includes universal CPU stand
- Includes 1 desk
- Join two desks for even more game space
