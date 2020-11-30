Save up to 28% on WD USB 3.0 portable and desktop storage from $42 for Cyber Monday

-
mac accessoriesCyber Monday 2020B&HWD
$42+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday DealZone, B&H is discounting a selection of Western Digital storage headlined by My Passport 4TB USB 3.2 Portable Hard Drive at $98.99 shipped. Usually fetching $120, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, marks the third-best price to date, and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. Delivering 4TB of portable storage, WD’s My Passport drive packs USB 3.2 connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfers. There’s also a compact form-factor that won’t take up too much room on your desk or in a backpack that comes in your choice of several colors. A 3-year warranty completes the package. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other WD storage deals:

Those looking for to take their backups and the like to the next level will want to check into these QNAP NAS deals. With prices starting at $159, there are quite a few different models to pick from this Cyber Monday, including entry-level 2-bay models and more capable 4-bay offerings.

WD My Passport 4TB USB 3.2 Drive features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with WD Backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Cyber Monday 2020

B&H WD

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI,...
Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit...
CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new...
AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string ligh...
Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-...
Cuisinart Cyber Monday deals now live from $15: Grillin...
Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds on sale from $80: Buds L...
Cyber Monday door lock deals from $13: Yale Assure $125...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

$60+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot Cyber Monday sale: Take up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

From $40 Learn More
Up to 40% off

Philips Hue Cyber Monday sale takes up to 40% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to $90 off

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020 up to $90 off today only from $50

From $50 Learn More
22% off

CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 MAX starter kit hits new all-time low at $90 (Save 22%)

$90 Learn More
$68 off

AmazonBasics Cyber Monday discounts include string lights, desk organizers, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
25% off

Amazon takes $5 off book orders over $25: Save on best-sellers, more for Cyber Monday

$5 off $20 Learn More