WeMo HomeKit dimmer switches, smart plugs, more on sale from $15 (Up to 40% off)

-
$15+

Amazon is now discounting a selection of WeMo smart home accessories for Cyber Monday. Headlining is the WeMo Smart Dimmer Switch for $29.99 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen Belkin’s latest smart home accessory on sale. Delivering support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, this dimmer switch makes it more affordable to bring overhead lighting into your smart home setup. On top of being able to change the brightness in a room, other notable features here include a Night Mode for low-light automations, as well as a design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other WeMo deals:

On top of the Amazon and Google smart speaker sales that have returned for Cyber Monday, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts in our smart home guide. You can still lock in up to 30% in savings from Nanoleaf’s sitewide sale, not to mention all of the price cuts from Sonos today, as well.

WeMo HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer gives you total control over your lights. Dim and control them from anywhere using the Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google.* You can also set schedules and timers, randomize lights with Away Mode and offer your eyes some late-night comfort with Night Mode.

