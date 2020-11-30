Walker Edison and Zinus bed frame discounts kick off from $116 (Up to 31% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted the a variety of Walker Edison and Zinus bed frames discounted as low as $116. Our top pick happens to be the Zinus Tricia King Bed Frame at $240 shipped. That’s $110 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This expansive bed frame is ready to uphold a king-size mattress. Sturdy wood slats are used throughout, allowing you to sidestep the need for a box spring. Once assembled this unit measures 80-inches deep by 76-inches wide and weighs in at 64.5-pounds. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed frames up to 31% off.

More bed frame deals:

In need of a mattress? Be sure to swing by our roundup of today’s Ashley Furniture and Classic Brands Gold Boxes. Not only will you find mattresses, you’ll also discover notable discounts on tables, and much more. Pricing starts at $30 and in many instances you can bag 30% in savings. Peruse the full list right here.

Zinus Tricia King Bed Frame features:

Updated styling with strong wood slat mattress support

Wood headboard and frame with metal interior support

Dimensions: 80″ X 76″ X 7″, 64.5 lb | Headboard Height: 27″

Non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

Easy to assemble and no Box Spring needed/mattress sold separately

Worry free 5 year limited manufacturer warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!