AeroGarden’s 6-pod Harvest Elite indoor herb and fruit garden falls to 2020 low at $100

AeroGarden is offering its Harvest Elite Indoor Garden for $99.95 shipped with the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $169 at Amazon right now and today’s deal matches the best price we’ve tracked there in 2020, coming within $10 of its all-time low. While it might be too cold out to grow your garden outside, nothing says you can’t accomplish the task indoors. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite can grow up to six plants at a time with its hydroponic watering system. Plus you can choose between the gourmet herb, heirloom salad greens, cascading petunias, or red heirloom cherry tomato seed pod kits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 25-piece Grow Anything Seed Pod Kit. As the name implies, you’ll be able to grow just about any seed with your AeroGarden using this kit. At $40, this could save you quite a bit in the long-run and it sets you up to grow stuff for months or years to come.

Should you be in the market for a hydroponic grower, but want something a bit more budget-focused, we’ve got you covered. The VegeBox T-Box supports up to nine plant pods at one time and is available for $55 when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at 45% below today’s lead deal, this could be a great entrance into indoor herb and garden growing if you’re unsure how far you want to take it.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite features:

The Aero Garden harvest Elite is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, But perfect for the best room in the house your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, & the harvest Elite will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season.

