Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Men’s Winter Fashion. Amazon Prime members receive free delivery otherwise, on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Casual Slim Fit Pullover for $26.99. This pullover is regularly priced at $36 and that’s the lowest price in over a year. You can choose from an array of color options and it styles well with jeans, joggers, or dress pants alike. This style can also be layered under jackets or vests for a warm look too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,200 reviewers on Amazon. Hit the jump to find even more deals today.

Our top picks include:

You can also easily update your wardrobe with GAP’s extended Cyber deals with 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. Plus, Nike is offering 25% off your purchase and up to 50% off sitewide.

H2H Casual Pullover features:

Slim fit, long sleeve, rib-banded cuff, waist-line and neck-line, hign-neck, basic designed and solid colors, knitted fabric and thermal mock neck half zip up pullover sweaters.

Making style make you feel good and comfortable when wearing. Also Easy to Wear with T-shirts and Button-ups, Jeans or Dress Pants.

Detailed Size Info Please Check Left Image. Avoiding order the wrong size. And Our Sweaters are Slim Fit. So If You want to loose fit, You Had Better Order One Step Bigger Size than Your Original Size.

