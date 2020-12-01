Amazon kicks off buy two get one FREE toy sale on Star Wars, NERF, much more

Amazon is rolling out a new promotion today to help with the holiday shopping and crossing gifts off your list, offering three toys for the price of two. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just browse through all of the eligible offers right here, add three to your cart, and the price of the lowest item will automatically be taken off at checkout. With everything from best-selling figures from the Star Wars universe to Fortnite NERF blasters, Disney playsets, and more, many of the toys are already on sale in their own right. Not to mention, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Highlights in the Amazon’s toy sale

Then once you’ve picked out three of the toys to put under the tree this year, shop some collectibles for yourself in GameStop’s Cyberweek sale. With upwards of 50% in savings to be had on Funko figures, Pokémon merchandise, and more, you’ll want to dive into everything right here.

More on the 11-inch Baby Yoda plush:

Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection.

