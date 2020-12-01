Premium build and USB-C adorn B&O’s first-gen. Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker: $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This fashionable Bluetooth speaker features a portable design that’s ready to play music, handle speakerphone calls, and more. It peaks at up to 280-watts, delivers 24-hour battery life, and is refueled using USB-C. Beoplay A1 stands out from most with its all-aluminum dome while still managing to pack dust- and splash-resistance. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Want a more affordable speaker with USB-C? Consider Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker at $37. I picked up one of these a few months back and have been very happy with its performance, price tag, and ability to strap onto things using a built-in strap. It’s actually on sale right now and headlined yesterday’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Oh, and let’s not forget that today’s Anker Gold Box has speakers from $16. You read that right, select Soundcore units are up to 38% off, making now a great time to snag one. Both Flare and mini units are available, so be sure to peek at them before making your final decision.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 features:

  • Truly portable Bluetooth speaker for music and calls
  • More sound. More bass. Peak power of 2×140 w
  • Up to 24 hours playtime at normal volume levels
  • All aluminum dome. Dust and splash resistant
  • Special drop, part of Bang & Olufsen autumn winter color collection
  • connector type: 3.5mm Mono
  • power source type: Battery Powered

