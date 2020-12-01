Craftsman’s 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum cleans up any mess for $30 (Reg. $45)

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the Craftsman 6-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. Free delivery from a local store is available to Ace Reward members in orders of $50 or more. For comparison, it went for between $60-$72 at Amazon before selling out there and normally fetches around $45+ at Ace Hardware. If you do DIY projects of any kind, then you know how much of a pain cleanup is. Well, Craftsman’s shop vacuum is built to handle anything you throw at it. It’ll work with both wet or dry messes, and is the perfect tool to clean up sawdust, spills, and more. The 3.5 HP motor delivers ample power and the lightweight build is perfect for smaller applications. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to wet/dry shop vacs, today’s deal is among the best pricing around. For comparison, the next-best deals we’ve found at Amazon are the ArmorAll Wet/Dry 12V Vacuum Cleaner at $30.34 and the WORKSHOP 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Vac at $42.50. Both of these cost more than the Craftsman model above and offer less overall features or capacity.

For indoor messes, check out the ECOVACS T8 AIVI robotic vacuum. This is the company’s flagship model, and today’s deal returns it to an all-time low. Right now, you can pick up this high-end vacuum for $650, which is 20% off its normal going rate.

Craftsman 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum features:

The CRAFTSMAN 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac, featuring a 3.5 peak HP motor, is a great lightweight and small capacity vac for the home and garage. It’s a great match for cleanups ranging from draining flooded dishwashers, to cleaning out a vehicle, boat or RV, to picking up broken glass, dirt or debris from a home renovation. This wet dry vacuum easily stores away with its compact size and on-board hose, accessory and power cord organizers that reduce overall storage space. Swivel casters let you get around easily, while the rear wheels keep the vac upright on rough surfaces. This 6 gallon shop vacuum also features on-board hose storage plus accessory and power cord organizers that help eliminate unneeded hassle and reduce overall storage space. The Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System makes removing and installing wet dry vacuum filters quick, easy and secure.

