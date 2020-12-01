Express Cyber Monday Sale extends with 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Deals from $10

-
FashionCyber Monday 2020Express
50% off From $10

The Express Cyber Monday Sale is extending its deals with 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe before the holiday season or get your shopping done now with deals on jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your everyday style with the Black Hyper Stretch Jeans with a modern tapered hem. This style is a great way to show off your fall or winter boots and they’re currently marked down to just $35. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $98 and the black coloring is very on-trend for this season. The stretch-infused fabric adds comfort as well as mobility throughout the day. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Cyber Week Deals that’s offering 50% off sitewide and an additional 10% off your purchase.

