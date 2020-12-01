GAP’s Cyber Week Deals offer 50% off sitewide, extra 10% off your purchase + free shipping

60% off From $8

GAP is extending its Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. GAP is also offering a really big deals section with prices starting at $8. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Flannel Pajama Jogger Bottoms that are marked down to $15, which is $20 off the original rate. These bottoms can be paired with any casual top and the plaid design is festive for the holiday season. Plus, the flannel material will help to keep you warm in cool weather and the waist is adjustable for a perfect fit. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks from GAP and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

