Up to 35% off K-Cup and Nespresso coffee pods from $11.50: SF Bay, Amazon, more

Amazon is now offering the 120-Count of SF Bay K-Cups (Variety Pack) for $34.19 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $52, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also among the best listings we have tracked on the 120-count variety pack. It features four blends including French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend, and Breakfast Blend. All of which comes in eco-friendly compatible K-Cup pods and are made of 100% arabica coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More K-Cup deals below.

Amazon is also offering 20% off a selection of its in-house K-Cups and Nespresso pods with deals starting from under $11.50 Prime shipped. Great for those of you in the Nespresso eco-system or just as a lower-cost alternative to today’s SF Bay K-Cups, it all carries stellar reviews (from thousands in some cases). You can browse through all of the options right here.

Dive into our latest coffee feature for more brewing ideas and then check out these high-end espresso machine that are still up to $200 off from over the weekend. Our home goods deal hub is the place to find all of the rest of your discounted household essentials and kitchenware.

More on the SF Bay K-Cups Variety Pack:

ORIGINAL VARIETY PACK: This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our most popular coffee blends: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend & Breakfast Blend.

KEURIG COMPATIBLE: Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain.

ECO-FRIENDLY, COMMERCIALLY COMPOSTABLE: OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!