Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Lacoste is known for its high-quality polos and the SPORT Breathable Pique option for men is currently marked down to $55. For comparison, this polo shirt was originally priced at $80. This style is sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. It can also be worn year-round layered under jackets, paired with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Plus, if you’re not a fan of polo shirts, this style also comes in a t-shirt version for just $39 and regularly it’s priced at $65. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

