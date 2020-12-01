Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Lacoste is known for its high-quality polos and the SPORT Breathable Pique option for men is currently marked down to $55. For comparison, this polo shirt was originally priced at $80. This style is sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. It can also be worn year-round layered under jackets, paired with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Plus, if you’re not a fan of polo shirts, this style also comes in a t-shirt version for just $39 and regularly it’s priced at $65. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- SPORT Breathable Pique Polo $55 (Orig. $80)
- Motion Cotton And Wool Fleece Joggers $81 (Orig. $135)
- Contrast Pocket Fleece Sweatshirt $111 (Orig. $185)
- Ergonomic Stretch Zip Golf Sweatshirt $99 (Orig. $165)
- SPORT Breathable Piqué T-shirt $39 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fleece Zip Tennis Sweatshirt $58 (Orig. $98)
- Breathable Ergonomic Zip Golf Jacket $81 (Orig. $135)
- Crew Neck Embroidered Fleece Sweatshirt $105 (Orig. $175)
- SPORT Crew Neck Cotton Sweatshirt Dress $93 (Orig. $155)
- Recycled Cashmere Zip Sweater $162 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
